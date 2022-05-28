Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Rises By 284.8%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 284.8% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VIPRF opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32. Silver Viper Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

