Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Grows By 146.9%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 146.9% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SMFKY traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.55. 12,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,277. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.767 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €57.18 ($60.83) to €56.03 ($59.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €60.00 ($63.83) to €55.00 ($58.51) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.68.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (Get Rating)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.