Short Interest in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Rises By 193.3%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 193.3% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of STRE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,790. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 410,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III during the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the technology sector focused on internet, consumer, media, and similar businesses.

