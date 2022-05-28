Short Interest in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Declines By 50.2%

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,400 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the April 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suzano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SUZ stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,755. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. Suzano has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 125.73% and a net margin of 52.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suzano will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.1263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Suzano by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,177,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,479 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Suzano by 293.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,179,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after acquiring an additional 879,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Suzano by 24.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,025,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after acquiring an additional 597,447 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Suzano during the third quarter valued at about $5,600,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Suzano during the first quarter valued at about $5,810,000.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

