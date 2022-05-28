Short Interest in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Rises By 157.1%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of SNCRL stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $25.45.
