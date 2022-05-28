Short Interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Declines By 40.3%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the April 30th total of 242,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech during the first quarter worth $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech during the first quarter worth $88,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tantech by 7,177.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 179,437 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Tantech by 13.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ TANH opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

