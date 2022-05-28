Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Decreases By 49.8%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the April 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THLEF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Thales from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thales from €100.00 ($106.38) to €125.00 ($132.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS THLEF opened at $125.00 on Friday. Thales has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $138.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.70.

About Thales (Get Rating)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

