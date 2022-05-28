Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Decreases By 49.8%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the April 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THLEF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Thales from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thales from €100.00 ($106.38) to €125.00 ($132.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS THLEF opened at $125.00 on Friday. Thales has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $138.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.70.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

