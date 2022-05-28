Short Interest in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC) Expands By 186.5%

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 186.5% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of WAVC stock remained flat at $$9.63 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,601,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 51,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

