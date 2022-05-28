Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.77-$10.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SIEGY stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $57.86 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($228.72) to €207.00 ($220.21) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($178.72) to €153.00 ($162.77) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($202.13) to €178.00 ($189.36) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.30.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.