Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.
Shares of SVM opened at C$3.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$649.98 million and a P/E ratio of 15.04. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of C$3.22 and a 1-year high of C$8.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.
