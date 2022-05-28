Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Down 66.2% in May

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the April 30th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 41.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter worth $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter worth $39,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDTK stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.24. 67,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,325. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.58.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

