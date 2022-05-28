SmartCredit Token Trading 9.6% Lower This Week (SMARTCREDI)

SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. One SmartCredit Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00004633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. SmartCredit Token has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $3,571.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,087.86 or 0.03794041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.00513154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00031920 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008931 BTC.

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCredit Token is smartcredit.io

