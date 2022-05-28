Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Snap from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.18. Snap has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.33.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $498,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares in the company, valued at $15,093,980.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,555,687 shares of company stock worth $44,789,003.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after buying an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,881,000 after purchasing an additional 120,553 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

