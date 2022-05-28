Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $26.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by MKM Partners from $41.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SNAP. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Snap in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.73.

Snap stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.33. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.18. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $7,312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,327,844 shares in the company, valued at $126,589,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,555,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,789,003 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Snap by 9.0% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after buying an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Snap by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after buying an additional 6,477,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Snap by 1,817.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after buying an additional 6,275,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

