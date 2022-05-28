Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $27.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.73.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33. Snap has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Snap’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,555,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,789,003 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

