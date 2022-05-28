Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAD. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

DNAD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. 34,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,845. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

