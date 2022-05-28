Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives $85.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $98.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,773,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,365,000 after buying an additional 1,713,851 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $42,955,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,318,000 after acquiring an additional 841,655 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $43,365,000. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded up $6.19 on Friday, hitting $113.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,671,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,614. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $2.7872 dividend. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $11.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 5.43%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

