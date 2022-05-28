Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
According to Zacks, “Sodexo SA is a service provider company. Its operating segment includes On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. On-site Services delvers onsite customizable services, such as foodservices, design of workplaces, sterilization of medical devices, reception and cleaning services to Business & Administrations, Healthcare & Seniors and Education industries. Benefits & Rewards Services provides customizable services to business customers for engagement, recognition, work-life balance, travel and expense management, health and wellbeing. Personal & Home Services covers childcare services, designed to take care of the youngest children; concierge services, to enhance the development and well-being of the clients’ employees in the workplace; home care services for seniors and adults. Sodexo SA is based in France. “
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SDXAY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sodexo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sodexo from €100.00 ($106.38) to €93.00 ($98.94) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Sodexo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sodexo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.33.
About Sodexo
Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.
