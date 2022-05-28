Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Up 86.5% in May

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,000 shares, a growth of 86.5% from the April 30th total of 405,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,560.0 days.
SVYSF opened at $96.65 on Friday. Solvay has a fifty-two week low of $94.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.31 and its 200 day moving average is $110.74.
