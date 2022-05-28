Sourcerock Group LLC Buys 1,859,998 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859,998 shares during the period. Talos Energy makes up 10.2% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sourcerock Group LLC owned about 4.74% of Talos Energy worth $38,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,889,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 12.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,760,000 after buying an additional 767,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Talos Energy by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,256,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,912,000 after buying an additional 629,567 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,820,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,205,328.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,207,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,853,731.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 35,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $672,455.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,437,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,172,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,137,584 shares of company stock worth $92,347,081 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TALO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.23. 1,066,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,339. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $382.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

