Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

SBSI opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 39.70%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southside Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.