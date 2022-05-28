SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Stock Position Raised by Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the quarter. SP Plus makes up about 1.1% of Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of SP Plus worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SP Plus by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SP Plus by 100.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SP Plus by 390.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.00. 49,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,501. SP Plus Co. has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $744.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.50.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). SP Plus had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Monday, May 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SP Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

