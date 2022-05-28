Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Short Interest Update

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Spanish Broadcasting System stock remained flat at $$2.49 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. Spanish Broadcasting System has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

