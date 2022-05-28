Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of LOV opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($3.80). Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $51.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Spark Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

