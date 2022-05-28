SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Down 16.3% This Week

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $80,799.21 and approximately $4,372.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.90 or 0.01260024 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.29 or 0.00509997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00032481 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008790 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

