SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,083,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $460,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4,658.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 140,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $46.34.

