SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.9% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,950,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,869,000 after buying an additional 19,731 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.85. 3,847,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,877,777. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.42 and a 200 day moving average of $174.02.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.