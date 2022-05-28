SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $80.64. 186,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,404. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.57. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.