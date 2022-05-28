Splinterlands Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges (SPS)

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.14 or 0.02014067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.84 or 0.00505432 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00032686 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

