SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Holdings Boosted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 575.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,130 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 4.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,128,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,519,000 after buying an additional 136,083 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 100.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,445,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after buying an additional 1,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,320,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,190,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,734,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,742,000 after buying an additional 330,443 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $93,201.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.90. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

