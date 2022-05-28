State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.04. 3,041,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,813. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average of $87.47. State Street has a 52-week low of $65.41 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

