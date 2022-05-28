State Street Corp Acquires 113,477 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 113,477 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.19% of KLA worth $2,716,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,793,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 699.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,761,000 after acquiring an additional 294,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KLA by 30.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,111,000 after acquiring an additional 249,580 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of KLA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after acquiring an additional 218,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.75.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $371.27 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $287.44 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.51.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

