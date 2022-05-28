State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.45% of Humana worth $2,660,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 27,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,720,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $36,668,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $3,844,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 253,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,661,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HUM opened at $461.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $442.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.95. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $472.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Humana’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $490.13.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

