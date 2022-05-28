State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

State Street Corp grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 616,798 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Newmont worth $2,502,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 980.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $33,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,013. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

NYSE:NEM opened at $68.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.79. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

