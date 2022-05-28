State Street Corp Has $3.47 Billion Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,465,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Altria Group by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

