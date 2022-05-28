State Street Corp Has $3.57 Billion Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.26% of U.S. Bancorp worth $3,573,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

