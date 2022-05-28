State Street Corp Sells 99,408 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,458,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,408 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.65% of Waste Management worth $3,247,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,113,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Waste Management by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,850,000 after acquiring an additional 501,705 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after buying an additional 323,707 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 973,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,525,000 after buying an additional 308,626 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $161.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.02. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.97 and a 12-month high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

