State Street Corp Trims Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,031,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,601 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,906,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.83.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $126.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.49 and a 200 day moving average of $141.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $110.29 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.