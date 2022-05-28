StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $104.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.11. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several research firms have commented on GASS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in StealthGas by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

