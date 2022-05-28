Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $82.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics for the second quarter of 2022 have been going up over the past month. The company is expected to gain from acquisitions as well as strong liquidity and efforts to expand capacity. Steel Dynamics will also benefit from its investments to beef up capacity and upgrade facilities. The company is executing a number of projects that should add to capacity and boost profitability. The electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill will strengthen its steelmaking capacity and value-added product capability. The company also has adequate liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligation. However, the company’s operations face challenges from higher input costs. The chip shortage has also led to a slowdown in steel demand in automotive. The steel industry is also reeling under sustained overcapacity.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

STLD opened at $87.79 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day moving average is $70.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

