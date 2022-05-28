Steinberg Asset Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Steinberg Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,322 shares during the quarter. Viasat comprises approximately 5.4% of Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Steinberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Viasat worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Viasat by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

VSAT opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.02. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $68.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

