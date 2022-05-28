Steinberg Asset Management LLC Has $725,000 Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Steinberg Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. GXO Logistics accounts for approximately 0.9% of Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,603,000 after purchasing an additional 130,993 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after purchasing an additional 62,464 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,364,000. Finally, Polarity Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

GXO stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.58.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

