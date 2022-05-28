Steinberg Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Steinberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 1.4% of Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 703.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,827,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $134.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $167.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

