Steinberg Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Steinberg Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises 2.7% of Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and have sold 14,380 shares valued at $3,723,203. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $215.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.29 and a 200-day moving average of $243.20. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.69 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCA. UBS Group dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.82.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

