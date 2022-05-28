Steinberg Asset Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Steinberg Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,129,000 after purchasing an additional 283,313 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,602 shares of company stock valued at $24,349,597. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.44.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $210.89 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.38 and a 200-day moving average of $201.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

