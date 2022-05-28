Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Stock Holdings Raised by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,109 shares during the quarter. Stellantis makes up approximately 8.9% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Stellantis worth $30,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Stellantis by 3,112.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stellantis has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $21.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

STLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.47) to €28.00 ($29.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

Stellantis Profile (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.