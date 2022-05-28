Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,824 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KJUL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.05. 1,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,992. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54.

