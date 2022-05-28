Stephens Inc. AR Increases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,310,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.25. The company had a trading volume of 993,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.80 and a 12-month high of $197.75.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.46.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

