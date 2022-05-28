Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Holdings in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in BTRS were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BTRS by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in BTRS by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BTRS by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in BTRS by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BTRS by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTRS stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.25. 1,550,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,457. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $857.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80.

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative net margin of 39.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other BTRS news, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $62,335.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,631. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $34,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,460 shares of company stock valued at $103,440 over the last ninety days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BTRS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

