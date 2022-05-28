Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,779 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

EXC stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.85. 5,224,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,448,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

